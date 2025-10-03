Authorities search for 19-year-old British man from Pattaya, missing near Thai-Myanmar border

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Kanchanaburi are searching for a 19-year-old British man who went missing from his Pattaya home last week, amid fears he may have been lured into a cross-border call center scam.

Ms. Gulnara Fattakhova, a Russian national, reported to Sub-Lieutenant Pakorn Prakobnan, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya Police Station in Chonburi that her son, Mr. Lawrence Stallard Honour, had not returned home since 26 September.







Investigations traced Lawrence’s movements through email activity to Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi. CCTV footage from Century Hot Spring Resort in Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong, dated 27 September at 16:17, shows him leaving the resort in heavy rain, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long pants, carrying a backpack and a large bag. Footage appears to show him attempting to cross into Myawaddy, Myanmar, but immigration officers intercepted him and sent him back toward Thailand. He subsequently disappeared again.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that Lawrence was seen hitchhiking near Sai Yok Noi Waterfall on 27 September and was assisted by a kind teacher who reportedly drove him to Sangkhla Buri. Authorities are seeking to locate this teacher for further information.



Governor Athisan Intra of Kanchanaburi has ordered security forces, local administration, Sangkhla Buri police, and immigration officers to intensify the search and monitor CCTV footage along possible routes. Officials fear the young man may have been deceived into joining an international call center operation, citing his expertise in computers.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the emergency hotline at 191, Sangkhla Buri Police Station at 0-3459-5300, or directly reach Lawrence’s mother at 087-0632177.



































