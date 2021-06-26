Ashes of Ukraine’s late ambassador to Thailand scattered near Pattaya

Ukraine’s late ambassador to Thailand’s final resting place is among the avocado trees at Sattahip’s Huay Tu Reservoir.

Natalia Beshta, widow of 45-year-old Andrii Beshta, who died of a heart attack while on vacation with his sons on Koh Lipe, scattered her husband’s cremated remains at Khao Bandai Krit June 25 in a ceremony arranged by Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Tropical Garden.







Park Director Kampol Tansajja welcomed Beshta and her two sons along with Ukrainian embassy staff to the grove of trees the late ambassador planted on March 19. He was said to have loved trees and planting them, and had grown the saplings he planted from seeds brought from home.

An autopsy confirmed Beshta died of heart failure and police on the southern resort island said there was no evidence of foul play. Following the forensic examination at Police General Hospital, a funeral was held at Thep Sirinthrawat Ratchaworawihan Temple in Bangkok June 1-4 with the royally-sponsored cremation held June 5.



