Anti-Drug Forum seminar held at Baan Koh Larn School

Pattaya, Thailand – The “8th Anti-Drug Forum in Schools” was held at Pattaya City School No. 10 (Ban Koh Larn) on July 2, under the guidance of Councilor Bunjong Bantoonprayuk and attended by Ms. Phatrawadee Kemkang, the school director, faculty members, students, Chairman of the Koh Larn Community and Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Unit officials.

The “Anti-Drug Forum in Schools” is an initiative organized by the Drug Prevention and Rehabilitation Unit under the Pattaya City aiming to address the pressing issue of drug addiction in schools under the administration of Pattaya City.







The forum encompassed various components, commencing with a panel discussion on the current state of drug addiction. The discussion involved key stakeholders, including community representatives, parents, teachers, academics, and student representatives. The second phase engaged students in interactive learning sessions focused on the dangers of drug addiction and its social impact, as well as brainstorming sessions to explore potential solutions. The final phase entailed presentations where students showcased their newfound knowledge and understanding, demonstrating their commitment to addressing drug addiction among children and adolescents.







The forum concluded with a collective commitment from all participants to collaborate in the prevention and combatting of drug addiction. The event fostered a shared vision of creating a safer and drug-free society for the residents of Pattaya City, with an emphasis on finding sustainable solutions.

















