Another 600 people could eat tonight in Pattaya

Who doesn’t like stir-fried basil, string beans and pasta? It’s a favorite with everyone.

That’s what was on the menu Sept 24 when a team from VFW Post 9876 delivered food boxes to people in need along Beach Road in North-Central Pattaya.







The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Fred J. Estes Post 9876 Food Drive Project, in association with Trattoria Pizzeria Toscana Pattaya, prepared and distributed 600 meals at the Beach Road restaurant.



Assisting VFW members in the distribution of those meals were the VFW Post 9876 Wives Club, Pattaya American Legion Post TH02, and U.S. Embassy Warden Bobby Brooks.







Friday’s food drive marks a total of 3,000 meals distributed in September.

VFW Post 9876 also made a 30,000 baht donation to Baan Kru Boonchoo Foundation in Sattahip to assist with the care of disabled and special needs children. The monies were presented to Foundation President Boonchoo Moangmaithong.

More food drives are planned, so anyone who wishes to donate to further these important endeavors, please contact Judge Advocate Hart: ([email protected]).































