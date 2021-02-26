Another 500 bags handed out on Free Food Friday

By Paul Cross
Her brother carries two bags of free eggs.

Richmond is still doing it in Soi Welcome – 500 bags of free food were given out within 15 minutes. We come together for this special event every Friday, and everybody is on the same team: to make sure hungry people get free food and water. It is as simple as that.

City hall police, taxi boys, Thai people and farangs – we are all together as a team.

The people are more desperate now. Old & young, all need food and water.

A big thanks for all the support and donations to make this happen.

Our next Free Food Friday is 5th March at 3pm from Richmond on Soi Welcome.


People que up patiently for their bag of free food.



Thai people are very grateful to all of us for helping.





