Another 500 bags handed out on Free Food Friday

Richmond is still doing it in Soi Welcome – 500 bags of free food were given out within 15 minutes. We come together for this special event every Friday, and everybody is on the same team: to make sure hungry people get free food and water. It is as simple as that.

City hall police, taxi boys, Thai people and farangs – we are all together as a team.

The people are more desperate now. Old & young, all need food and water.

A big thanks for all the support and donations to make this happen.

Our next Free Food Friday is 5th March at 3pm from Richmond on Soi Welcome.
























