8 years of illegal trash dumping on Jomtien 2nd

Illegal garbage dumping along Jomtien Second Road continues with Pattaya City Hall’s inability to curb the problem despite nearly eight years of complaints.



Headlines in the Pattaya Mail dating back to 2013 show that city hall has been ineffective in policing Second Road where empty fields along the stretch of the road have been used to dispose of construction waste, wood scraps, general and food waste with few citations ever issued.

Complaints bubbled up again March 10, with residents complaining of unsightly and smelly ad-hoc dumps left to rot with city administrators ignorant or indifferent to the problem.







Once alerted, the Environment Office sent workers to clean up.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai urged people to dispose of trash in proper receptacles, pointing out the city will not fine them for disposing of tree branches, rocks and construction waste in public trash bins.

If anyone ever gets caught dumping, they would be fined 2,000 baht, he said.

















