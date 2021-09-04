6 motorbikes stolen overnight on East Pattaya street

Police are hunting a group of motorbike thieves that stole six vehicles in East Pattaya.

Chatchai Pempoon, 40, and Peerasak Pongkan, 48, both reported to Banglamung Police Station Sept. 2 after discovering that morning their bikes had been stolen from the parking lots of their apartments on Soi Khao Talo.







Police said four others on the same road also reported thefts overnight.

Chatchai said he had returned home before the 9 p.m. curfew began and parked outside. In the morning, his Honda Wave was gone. He produced photos from security cameras showing several youths with long sleeves and caps obscuring their faces stealing his bike.

Peerasak told a similar story, saying he woke up around 1 a.m. to the sound of several men talking outside and then a motorbike driving away. He didn’t realize it was his bike driving away.

In both cases, the thefts took less than a minute.

Police are investigating.

































