50% of Pattaya baht buses idled by Covid-19 outbreak

About half of Pattaya’s baht buses have pulled off the road during Thailand’s coronavirus second wave, the head of the Baht Bus Co-operative said.

Association Chairman Thawat Plukboonnak said Jan. 8 that more than 350 converted pickup truck “songthaews” and 85 metered cabs have stopped services as there are not enough passengers to cover operating costs.







Thawat said the co-operative is trying to aid members by offering loans and reducing fees. Meanwhile, he said, many vehicle owners have suspended rent payments to drivers unable to work.

Many of Pattaya’s baht buses similarly stopped service during the March-July 2020 shutdown, but a steady stream of high-profile events had led to a recovery in tourism numbers and many drivers were able to return to work, Thawat said.

That all ended when Banglamung District was declared a coronavirus red zone and the entire province subsequently was locked down.















