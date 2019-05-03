48 monks ordained for King’s coronation

Banglamung’s district chief presided over the ordination of 48 monks and novices in honor of HM the King’s coronation.

Amnat Charoensri lit candles and incense at Nongprue Temple May 1 at the opening of the 17-day ordination process. Banglamung dean of monks Pipitkitjarak instructed the new monks on their rules and duties.

Local politicians and community leaders participated by cutting the hair of those being ordained. A sermon was then given with the service completed by 5 p.m.

The official ordination was carried out at 6:30 a.m. on May 2.