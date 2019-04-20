3 killed on roads in Pattaya area over Songkran

Three motorists died in the Pattaya area during Songkran’s “seven dangerous days” on the roads.

Deputy District Chief Chawat Theptat said all three fatalities reported April 11-17 involved motorbikes, including a foreign driver.

The unidentified foreigner had his arm crushed by a bus and later died at the hospital. Two Thais died in separate accidents, one on Thepprasit Soi 5/1, where the driver ran into a utility pole, and the second in a collision with a car at the Rong Mai Keed U-turn. The driver was not wearing a helmet.

Overall in Chonburi, authorities reported 17 major accidents with nine killed and nine injured. Speeding and not wearing helmets contributed to 65.5 percent of the injuries and deaths.

Elsewhere in Chonburi, Sattahip recorded six accidents, with other districts reporting only one or two wrecks.

Police and locals governments set up four major checkpoints in Banglamung District in front of the Banglamung and Huay Yai municipal offices, Big C South Pattaya and Nongprue’s Chalermprakiat intersection.

There also were seven minor checkpoints in each of Banglamung’s subdistricts.