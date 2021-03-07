3 dead, child escapes murder-suicide after Chiang Mai hostage standoff

A Chiang Mai fugitive shot and killed his wife and lover before turning the gun on himself during a 40-hour hostage siege in Muang District.

Sumet Krongwong, 25, his wife, Wichuda Siamsak, 22, and 18-year-old mistress Anada Piyarak were found dead on a bed with 9mm gunshots to the head at a condominium on Chotana Road in Chang Puek Subdistrict.











A Bangkok court had charged the three with defrauding 20 people out of millions of baht by selling “lucky” vehicle license-plate numbers online, of which they had none.

Police arrived with arrest warrants at the condo late March 4 only to have Sumet threaten to kill himself, the two women and his 3-year-old daughter with Wichuda. On Friday, Sumet released the girl after negotiations with Wichuda’s mother.

The standoff continued until late March 5, when police heard the three gunshots. They did not enter the room, however, until Saturday morning when they found the three dead.

Sumet left a note confessing to the murder-suicide.













