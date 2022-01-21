2-year-old Pattaya area bike track already collapsing

The 2-year-old bicycle lane at the Mabprachan Reservoir is already falling apart, posing a safety risk.

The 20-kilometer path, which fully opened at the end of 2019, is already pocked with holes and subsided areas. Lights installed to allow nighttime cycling are burned out.







Pong Subdistrict bureaucrats, as is so often the case, appeared to have spent big – 128 million baht from the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration – to build a splashy amenity for voters and nothing for maintenance. But planning for the project also appears lacking, as the track’s foundation was easily washed away by seasonal lake flooding.

Pong Deputy Mayor promised to get someone on repairs quickly.



























