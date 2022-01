A Nakhon Ratchasima woman was hurt when she slammed her pickup truck into a utility police in central Pattaya.

Janphen Purasaka, 40, suffered a head injury and cuts in the Jan. 15 accident near the Third and Central Road intersection. A foreign passenger sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses said the Toyota Vigo swerved across the road before hitting the electricity pole.

The driver was tested for alcohol use.