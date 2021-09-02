18 arrested for illegal birthday party near Pattaya

Pattaya-area police arrested 18 people at a birthday party where the coronavirus may have been an uninvited guest.

Nongprue officers raided a rented pool villa in Pong Subdistrict about 11 p.m. Sept. 1, taking 16 men and two women into custody. Seven were Laotian. Police also confiscated a half-gram of crystal methamphetamine, four ya ba tablets, a quarter-gram of ketamine and drug paraphernalia.







The partygoers were hardly coy about their illegal partying, as patrol officers witnessed people going in and out of the house after curfew.

“Sanong” was the 39-year-old birthday boy and had invited Thais and Laotians from as far as Samut Prakan. The foreigners could not produce their passports.

At Nongprue Police Station, 12 of the revelers tested positive for drug use.

All were charged with violating the Emergency Decree’s prohibition against gatherings of more than five people, drug possession and use, and curfew violations.

None of the partygoers had been vaccinated against Covid-19, although Sanong said he had the virus in April, making him think it was safe to host the soiree. All participants now will be tested for Covid-19.







































