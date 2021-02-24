159 get coronavirus tests after visiting Pattaya park shared with Covid-19 patient

More than 150 Pattaya-area residents obtained free coronavirus tests after visiting a park at the same time a Covid-19-infected hospital worker visited.

Sompol Jittireungkiat of the Banglamung Public Health Department manned the mobile-testing unit parked at the Nongprue Health Garden Feb. 22. By the end of the day, 159 people were tested.







The locals claimed they all had been at Chaloemphrakiat Rama IX Park from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Feb 15 when a nurse’s aide who worked at the Banglamung Hospital Covid-19 ward worked out there, unknowing he was infected with the virus.







The risks of contracting the coronavirus through outdoor transmission in a large open space is extremely slim, especially for someone not in close contact with an infected person.

The worrywarts were told their test results would be available in two days.





















