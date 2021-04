Chonburi Hospital provided second vaccinations for 1,163 medical workers, volunteers and public servants working on the front lines of the resurgent coronavirus epidemic.







Hospital director Dr. Jirawan Arayapong said inoculations were administered to medical personnel, officers in charge of checkpoints, village health volunteers and other government officers at risk.

All the patients were monitored for 30 minutes after receiving their injections with no reported side effects.