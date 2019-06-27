Home Cartoons Life in Fun City Life in Fun City May – June 27, 2019
2nd Pattaya police chief axed in June following Soi 6 underage raid
For the second time in less than a month, Pattaya’s police chief was suspended after Interior Ministry officials discovered an underage girl working in...
Mall raid yields 500,000 baht in pirated clothing
Intellectual property police seized a half-million-baht in pirated goods in a raid on a Pattaya shopping mall. Fake brand-name items were seized from three shops,...
Harvey & Rees share the plaudits
PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya Tuesday, June 18, Pattana - Stableford On Tuesday we went to Pattana and played the B & C course,...
A detective pursues justice in ‘One Small Sacrifice’
Photojournalist Alex Traynor lost his friend Cori to suicide a year ago. Detective Sheryn Sterling tried very hard to prove that Traynor pushed Cori...
Clarke posts best of the week
The Jomtien Golf Society Monday, June 17, Bangpra - Stableford The best score of the day at Bangpra came from Frank Grainger who topped the podium...