Life in Fun City – May 31, 2019

Top Thai bands battle/entertain at Cultural Music Festival
The biggest names in Thai music came together in Pattaya for the Thailand Cultural Music Festival. Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Gov. Sujitra Jongchansitto kicked...
Smith’s fine in ‘Aladdin.’ Another guy’s the problem
Los Angeles (AP) - It's pretty clear after watching the new live-action "Aladdin" that doubts about Will Smith's casting as the Genie are overblown....
Fantasia
I am sure that you’ve heard of the Walt Disney film Fantasia. You may have seen it too, though you probably weren’t at the...
The creator of ‘Hannibal’ returns with new monster
In Thomas Harris' new novel, Cari Mora escaped a violent past and now lives in Miami. She can stay in the United States thanks...
Not all Ferrari’s are red
Not all Ferrari’s are red The award-winning Royal Cliff Hotels Group and the ultra-exclusive Ferrari Owners Club of Thailand (FOCT) recently combined to support the...