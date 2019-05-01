Home Cartoons Life in Fun City Life in Fun City – May 1, 2019
Latest Stories
Suicide mozzies!
Dengue fever is prevalent in tropical climates, so we have our fair share, as can be seen by the number of patients we see...
Emperor announces abdication as Japan marks end of era
Tokyo (AP) — Japanese Emperor Akihito announced his abdication at a palace ceremony Tuesday in his final address, as the nation embraced the end...
Gold thief loose in Sattahip
Police are looking for a man who stole 2 million baht in gold from a Sattahip retailer. Armed with a BB gun, the thief dressed...
HMAS Canberra docks at Phuket for training and community activities
Bangkok - The HMAS Canberra has brought over 1,000 Australian sailors to Patong Bay to participate in activities and military cooperation missions in Phuket...