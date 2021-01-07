U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport suspends flights until Jan 31

Thai domestic airlines operating out of U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, as all flights have been cancelled until at least 31 January, 2021.

The move is in line with the Royal Thai Government’s latest announcement on 6 January, 2021, to tighten COVID-19 control measures in five of the country’s most at-risk provinces, including Chon Buri and Rayong where the airport is located.







The measures include strict screening at all points of entry and exit, and essentially stop domestic travel to and from the Airport until at least the end of January, or until the COVID-19 situation in the area improves.

Bangkok Airways (suspended from 8-31 January 2021)

PG 228 / PG 285: 20 flights.

Passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways may contact the airline’s call centre 1771 or +66 (0) 2270 6699, or ticketing offices nationwide and overseas. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.

Thai Lion Air (suspended from 8-31 January 2021)

SL1994 /SL 1995: 36 flights.

Passengers who booked their tickets directly should contact the Thai Lion Air Thailand call centre on +66 (0) 2529-9999 (Monday to Sunday from 07:00 Hrs.to 21:00 Hrs.). Those who booked through travel agencies are advised to directly contact them regarding further arrangements.

Thai Air Asia

FD102/FD101: 46 flights (suspended from 9-31 January 2021)

FD104/FD103: 44 flights (suspended from 10-31 January 2021)

FD162/FFD161: 48 flights (suspended from 8-31 January 2021)

FD1103/FD1102: 22 flights (suspended from 8-31 January 2021)

FD2002/FD2001: 48 flights (suspended from 8-31 January 2021)





Passengers should go to https://support.airasia.com/s/article/Covid-19-Refund-Request-Guide?language=th for instructions on how to change flights without cost, file a claim, or contact a representative via the Thai Air Asia chat, Twitter, Facebook, or WhatsApp. Passengers who booked through a travel agency must contact that booking agent.

All are reminded that they should follow the latest Thai governmental health measures and can stay up-to-date on airports in Thailand by accessing the following resources:

– The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) http://www.moicovid.com/

– Airports of Thailand www.airportthai.co.th/th/

– Department of Airports www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/

– Tourism Authority of Thailand www.tatnews.org

TAT would also like to remind all to follow the DMHTT precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.















