Traffic, access, parking rules for Pattaya Countdown

Traffic around Bali Hai Pier will be closed from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 29-Jan. 1 for the Pattaya Countdown.

Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn and city traffic planners did final work around the South Pattaya jetty Dec. 27.







Traffic barriers that funnel vehicles and block unwanted parking were removed. Barriers will go up around the pier and on the Bali Hai flyover Wednesday afternoon for the three-day concert.

The pier can be accessed on foot via Walking Street, from under the flyover, the road from the Royal Cliff Hotel, via the marine rescue office, and crossing over the Bali Hai Pavilion.



The official seated concert area will be limited to 2,500 people, all of whom must show proof they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and can produce a recent negative coronavirus test result.

Parking will be available at Central Festival Pattaya Beach, Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya, The Avenue Pattaya, Big C South Pattaya, Lotus South Pattaya, Makro South Pattaya, Pattaya City School 8 (Pattayanukul), Wat Chaimongkol Royal Temple, Attajinda Road, and under the interchange (for motorcycles).

































