Tourists flock to Bang Saen beach and eastern coastline to see clear seawater ahead of winter

In eastern Thailand, the atmosphere along the coastline suggests that Thailand is close to winter. The seawater at Bang Saen beach now looks very different and more beautiful as it is so clear, and the sand below the water is visible. Even during the week, a large number of tourists visit Bang Saen beach.







The clear, green seawater normally occurs from late October until mid-February the next year. Bang Saen beach is very popular and tourists are impressed by the sight of the beautiful beach.

Mr. Narongchai Khunpluem, Mayor of Saen Suk Subdistrict, said yesterday that at this time of the year, waste is often washed onto the Bang Saen beach, but this year no rubbish has washed up onto the beach, so the coastline is beautiful. He called on tourists not to throw garbage on the beach and to help keep the beach as clean as it is now. (NNT)





























