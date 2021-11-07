Tourist Police chief dispatches Pattaya officers

Thailand’s national Tourist Police Bureau chief dispatched officers to work with Pattaya police for the weekend music festival.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukon Phommayon handed out face masks, alcohol, and hand sanitizer to officers Nov. 6 before dictating orders for the weekend that focused on crime prevention and assisting tourists.







Sukon also took time to listen to problems and recommendations from representatives from tourism groups and business operators.

He said Thailand’s reopening has seen an uptick in tourism, most of it from Thais, so it was important to combine the Tourist Police Bureau’s normal mission of accident and crime prevention with the Public Health Ministry’s campaign to enforce disease-control measures.



With the Pattaya Music Festival kicking off, Sukon said he came to town to integrate operations between local city and tourist police offices.



























