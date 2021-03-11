Thailand ‘Songkran Festival’ may come without water splashing and use of talcum powder

The operations sub-committee of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) did not support water splashing and the use of talcum powder during the Songkran festival, considering them as posing COVID-19 transmission risks.



As head of the sub-committee, Gen Nattapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said his sub-committee would tomorrow discuss disease control measures for the Songkran festival with representatives of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Culture Ministry and the Public Health Ministry.

The discussion would be thorough before the consideration by the CCSA on March 19, he said.







“At this stage, events, travel, the bathing of Buddha images and traditional Thai New Year greetings are allowed but the activities that will prompt participants to take off face masks or pose risks such as water splashing and the use of talcum powder may be banned. So, water splashing may not happen on Khao San Road. However, the Public Health Ministry will review suitable measures,” Gen Nattapon said.

He did not think people’s exodus to their native provinces for the Songkran festival would raise a concern about COVID-19 because, he said, Thai people were cooperating well with COVID-19 control measures.

He also said that Songkran activities in Samut Sakhon would not be so eased as those in other provinces. Strict disease control measures should continue in Samut Sakhon and possibly also in Pathum Thani, Gen Nattapon said. (TNA)











