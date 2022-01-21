Thailand reopens Pattaya and Koh Chang Sandbox from February 1

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday approved the resumption of the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme, the reopening of Pattaya and Ko Chang Sandbox destinations, and the reintroduction of the Sandbox Extension programme effective from 1 February, 2022, from 09.00 Hrs. Thailand time.







The Thailand Pass system reopens for new TEST & GO applications

From 1 February, 2022, 09.00 Hrs. Thailand time, fully vaccinated travellers from any country around the world can apply for a TEST & GO Thailand Pass 60 days in advance.

While existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged, the CCSA approved additional requirements to ensure stringent COVID-19 precautions.



All new TEST & GO applications must submit A proof of prepayment for 2 separate nights of accommodation at government-approved hotel/s, such as, SHA Extra Plus (SHA++), AQ, OQ, or AHQ on Day 1 and Day 5, and the expenses for 2 RT-PCR tests on Day 1 and Day 5. The prepayment for Day 1 must include an accommodation, a test and a prearranged transfer from the airport to the hotel.

Travellers can book 2 different hotels for the accommodation on Day 1 and Day 5. However, on both Day 1 and Day 5, they must stay within the room for the RT-PCR test result.

Meanwhile, travellers who have applied/obtained their Thailand Pass QR code before 22 December, 2021, with scheduled arrival dates in Thailand from 24 December, 2021, onwards, are still required to undergo their second COVID-19 test using the RT-PCR technique at government-designated facilities on Day 5-6 of their stay in Thailand, or when they experience respiratory symptoms (no additional cost).

More details: Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme

Sandbox destinations expanded 6 provinces, Sandbox Extension reintroduced

Also from 1 February, 2022, the CCSA approved the reopening of Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray – in Chon Buri, and Ko Chang in Trat as Sandbox destinations.







The Sandbox Extension programme will also be introduced between Phuket, Phang-Nga, Krabi, and Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao), where Sandbox travellers can travel within these destinations during the first 7 days in Thailand and can change accommodation three times (can book 3 different hotels).







This means fully vaccinated travellers from overseas who are planning to travel to Thailand under the Sandbox programme can choose to undergo their first 7 days in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao), Chonburi (Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Si Chang, and Sattahip – only Na Jomtien and Bang Saray), and Trat (Koh Chang).

Existing rules under the scheme remain unchanged. More details: Sandbox entry programme (TAT)



























