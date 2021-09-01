Thailand considering curfew and night entertainment businesses relaxation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government was monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and would later consider curfew relaxation.

As eased COVID-19 controls took effect today, Gen Prayut said everyone should comply strictly with all disease control measures. If the compliance resulted in lower infections, the government would review the curfew, he said.







“At night people mainly went to tourist attractions and entertainment venues. Problems still exist in this sector. Health authorities will consider relevant information from the operators of pubs and bars. The prime minister cannot make a decision without listening to health authorities. If there is a mistake, the prime minister must take responsibility,” Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister was at the House to attend the no-confidence debate which entered its second day today. (TNA)



























