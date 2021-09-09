Thai visitors over weekends cannot revive Pattaya businesses but reopening to foreign tourists will

Although the government has already eased lockdown measures, most visitors to Pattaya are still Thais who arrive on the weekends. Pattaya business owners say they hope the government will soon reopen the whole country as income from alone is not enough to run their businesses.







Some hotel owners in Pattaya have claimed that room reservations are still relatively low due to the lockdown policy that was recently changed without prior warning. This has made business operators uncertain if they should reopen their businesses, as people are still worried about the pandemic. However, business owners hope that the coming three day break, September 24 – 26, brings more tourists to Pattaya.



They added that almost every attraction has special promotions on offer to tourists.

Business operators have suggested that the best way to revive Thai businesses is to reopen the country and welcome foreign tourists, as Thai tourists alone can’t support their employees and other operational expenses. (NNT)







































