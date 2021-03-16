Thai tourism ministry draws roadmap to end of tourist quarantine

The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry continues to put forward proposals to make two weeks of quarantine palatable to foreign tourists, despite ample evidence overseas visitors aren’t interested.



Minister Pipat Rathchakitprakarn said March 14 that four new offers would take effect in April. The strategy begins with reducing the length of quarantines – which bizarrely would still be required for even vaccinated tourists – with all restrictions removed by October.







The first plan – wellness leisure and area quarantine – still lasts 14 days, however. It would allow the quarantined outside of their rooms after three days, but confined to a resort property for two weeks. This would last through May.

From June to September, Pipat proposed “sealed routes” for tourists lasting ten days or less. Visitors would be restricted to hotels or specified destinations and attractions.







From October through December, officials are proposing a “sandbox” approach where there would be no quarantine for vaccinated tourists who undergo coronavirus tests upon arrival. Only those from countries where 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated would qualify – a threshold Thailand itself doesn’t expect to meet until next year. Visitors would be restricted to Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, Koh Tao, Kho Phangan and Krabi.

Beginning in January, Thailand would allow “self-quarantine” for vaccinated tourists with a “vaccine passport” and who undergo a coronavirus test upon arrival.

None of these suggestions have yet been approved by any government agency.











