Thai Garden Resort New Year’s Eve Buffet, Live Entertainment, 490 Baht Only

On New Year’s Eve we will follow the wishes of our guests and offer our most popular Buffet for Only 490, – per peron

Enjoy non-stop music and dancing with The Great Kelly Ford with her super band Show

Buffet includes:

Tomato Bruschettas – Cold Cuts

Pasta Carbonara – Pasta Aglio Olio e Peperoncino – Pasta Truffle – Cannelloni

Pork Schnitzel – Pork Ribs -Grilled Salad – Thai Food varieties

Roasted Pig Fresh from the Grill

Desert station



Wine sensation at Special Prices!



– Cabernet Sauvignon

– Chardonnay Chile

THB 590/- Bottle – Sauvignon Blanc France

– Syrah France

THB 690/- Bottle – Champagne Louis Perdrier Brut d’Excellence

THB 890/- Bottle

Book now: Oasis Restaurant at Thai Garden Resort Tel: 038 370 614

Email: [email protected]

































