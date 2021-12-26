Thai Garden Resort New Year’s Eve Buffet, Live Entertainment, 490 Baht Only

By Pattaya Mail
The Great Kelly Ford with her super band Show on New Years Eve.

On New Year’s Eve we will follow the wishes of our guests and offer our most popular Buffet for Only 490, – per peron
Enjoy non-stop music and dancing with The Great Kelly Ford with her super band Show
Buffet includes:
Tomato Bruschettas – Cold Cuts
Pasta Carbonara – Pasta Aglio Olio e Peperoncino – Pasta Truffle – Cannelloni
Pork Schnitzel – Pork Ribs -Grilled Salad – Thai Food varieties
Roasted Pig Fresh from the Grill
Desert station

Wine sensation at Special Prices!

– Cabernet Sauvignon
– Chardonnay Chile
THB 590/- Bottle		 – Sauvignon Blanc France
– Syrah France
THB 690/- Bottle		 – Champagne Louis Perdrier Brut d’Excellence
THB 890/- Bottle

Book now: Oasis Restaurant at Thai Garden Resort Tel: 038 370 614
Email: [email protected]









