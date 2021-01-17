Thai courier services boom during coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown and coronavirus fears have been good for courier companies. While hundreds of businesses have closed temporarily or forever in Pattaya during the pandemic, logistics and delivery firms have seen their businesses grow due to people working from home and being hesitant to visits restaurants, malls and markets.







Sompop Wandee, an executive at C Plus Express, said the coronavirus second wave has seen package volume increase more than 50 percent over the already high levels set during last year’s shutdown.

Goods being shipped include TVs and refrigerators to dried food, he said.

It helps that delivery rates are relatively cheap, starting at just 18 baht in Pattaya, 25 baht for shipment to Bangkok, and 35 baht to the provinces, depending on size and weight.

He noted that, as elsewhere in the world, e-commerce is driving the growth of delivery companies.





Witchya Nongyai, manager for the Banglamung Post Office, said people sending packages have to pass temperature screening points before entering the building and all parcels are sprayed with disinfectant.

The Post Office also has set up a satellite package-reception station at the Mabprachan Reservoir for those leery of coming to the main office. Thailand Post also can pick up packages from homes, businesses and even hospitals by calling 06-5730-6598 or 06-5730-6597.





















