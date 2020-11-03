Thai Airways to resume semi-commercial flights for London and 6 more this month

Thai Airways International (THAI) plans to resume special semi-commercial flights to seven destinations in November and December.







Wiwat Piyawiroj, THAI executive vice president for commercial operations, said such flights were destined for London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei and Sidney to serve the people who needed flight services.









The services targeted the foreigners who needed repatriation flights for family reunion, the students who had to pursue their study abroad, the people who had to make business trips and the foreign tourists who applied for the Special Tourist VISA (STV), he said.

Mr Wiwat confirmed that THAI was strictly observing COVID-19 control measures including disinfectant spray and deep cleaning on all aircraft after landing.











