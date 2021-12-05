Take Care Kids hands out another food cart

The Take Care Kids Foundation under the patronage of Rotary clubs in Italy gave another food cart to a Pattaya woman hoping to earn more money for her family.

Katana Pornchai, Secretary to the chairman of Soi Kophai Community, accompanied Punyanutch Mabangyang to the assembly shop to pick up her custom made food cart which can be attached to her motorcycle.







Punyanutch plans to sell food and beverages to help support her family of four.

The program is run in cooperation with 11 Italian Rotary Clubs: Caorle, Portogruaro, Sacile Centenario, Cividale del Friuli, Gemona Friuli Collinare, Lignano Sabbiadoro Tagliamento, Opitergino Mottense, Pordenone Alto Livenza, San Dona ‘di Piave, Tolmezzo Alto Friuli and Trieste Nord.



The scheme is aimed at single mothers and families in economic difficulties with the goal of providing an occupation to those who, due to the coronavirus pandemic, have lost nearly everything.

Take Care Kids Thailand Foundation has operated in and outside Pattaya since 2006 and was recognized officially by the Ministry of Social and Welfare in 2010. Project manager and foundation founder Juergen Lusuardi said many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and, thus, the foundation decided to give people a chance to return to an almost normal life.







The project donates carts for the sale of fruit or hot dishes. In addition to donating the cart, foundation staff runs a class on how to prepare noodle dishes on a street cart quickly and make them ready to sell.

The foundation takes donations and nominations for cart recipients. Please contact the Take Care Kids Foundation’s “Street Food for Life” campaign at 062-482-9697.



























