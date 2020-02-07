Sun Sabella takes your breath away

From Thappraya Road at the junction with Pratumnak if you drive into the turning that leads to the much-loved Sugar Hut, immediately on the right you will find Sun Sabella. Alternatively, if you are on foot you can stroll in through the impressive palatial doors and enter straight into the heart of this marvellous resort.





Set amongst lush green trees, this collection of beautiful buildings encompasses teak pavilions, restaurants, the Nin & Co patisserie, a purpose-built jazz pit, cocktail bar, stunning water feature (very worth seeing by night) and some charming traditional Thai memorabilia.

Sun Sabella has been named in honour of the owner’s parents who were Dr Samak and Dr Isabella McKinnon Robertson. They met whilst both were studying medicine at Edinburgh University and you can see the cherished memory of both in the signs at the traditional teak pavilions.

In fact, these same pavilions were dismantled from their former location at PIC Kitchen in Pattaya Soi 5 and then amazingly reassembled at their new home within the grounds of the Sugar Hut resort. Once Dr Sunya Viravaidhya had decided on this move, his sister Marisa suggested they coin a new name for the complex in memory of their parents.

Dr Samak and Dr Isabella (affectionately known to all as Ella) were therefore joined in the name ‘SABELLA’ with “SUN” added for Dr. Sunya giving the new name ‘SUN SABELLA’

As well as the mouth-watering Thai dishes available at Sun Sabella Classical Thai Restaurant, there is food and drink available for any budget. This can be enjoyed whilst sitting at the available seating outside on more ‘Western Style’ dining tables and chairs or in this charming traditional Thai pavilion.

Nin & Co Patisserie comes to Pattaya

Keeping the family tradition going Dr Sunya’s beautiful daughter Yanin – affectionately known as Nin, brings her passion for food from Bangkok to Pattaya extending to the wonderful cakes she creates. If you have a very special occasion and want something custom made, her creations really are works of art.

“If music be the food of love play on”







In the words of the immortal bard with all this mouth-watering food to select from, there must also me music and the Jazz Pit has that aplenty with not only Thomas the resident guitarist, but a whole host of resident guest performers of world class standing, who will be dropping in to entertain us with their live music.

It’s worth keeping up to date with who’s playing and what’s on offer by liking the Sun Sabella Facebook page @SunSabellaClassicalThaiRestaurant

Sun Sabella really is an oasis of calm on Thappraya Road where you can enjoy delicious food, great music and traditional Thai culture.

Sun rise or Sun set Sun Sabella is the place you’ve been waiting for in Pattaya.







Sun Sabella will open its majestic palatial doors to welcome one and all on 23 February 2020. To celebrate the opening a 2-day Jazz Special Party will be held at the Jazz Pit on 23-24 February from 6.30pm onwards.

For Reservation: Tel. 038 251 686 & 038 251 687 or send a message to: Facebook page @SunSabellaClassicalThaiRestaurant.

Sun Sabella Classical Thai Restaurant, 391/18 Moo 10 Tabphraya Rd., Pattaya City 20150