SCB: Vaccines key to economic recovery

Pattaya restaurants appeared to be cooperating with the government’s coronavirus protocols limiting them to 25 percent capacity and an 11 p.m. closing time.

A quick check of a couple restaurants May 19 found no outlet selling alcohol. Most restaurants were slow, as they depend on tourists and there are none in the city and only a small percentage of expats.







Kumpol Adireksombat, senior director and chief of economic and money marketing research at Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Center said earlier that economists are uncertain how much Thailand’s economy will shrink as a result of the latest coronavirus wave.

Vaccinating the public against the coronavirus is important so that Thailand achieves herd immunity, he said. Developed countries are vaccinating their citizens faster, giving them a chance to achieve their immunity in the fourth quarter or by the middle of 2022.

Thailand is targeting vaccinating half its population by the end of the year and SCB predicts the country will achieve herd immunity by the first quarter of 2022.



































