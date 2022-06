Experience the ultimate international barbecue buffet with an exquisite selection of Thai, Chinese, Italian and Japanese dishes. Savour in imported meats, fresh seafood and other goodies straight from the grill along with a varied dessert menu every last Saturday of the month at Larn Thong –Authentic Thai Traditions for THB 1,650 ++ only!

For more information or to make reservations, please contact Guest Relations at (+66) 38 250 421 or email [email protected]

Book a Table