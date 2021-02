BCCT, in cooperation with AustCham, BeLuThai, GTCC, NTCC and STCC cordially invites you to Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Networking organised by SATCC

Event Detail

Date: Friday 19th February 2021

Time: 6.00 – 9.00pm

Venue: Holiday Inn Pattaya

Cost: THB 700 for BCCT/participating chambers and THB 1,200 for non-members.

PAY ON THE NIGHT. Price includes food and a free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine.

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected]