SATCC and Bromsgrove hopped into Pattaya to kick off the New Year

The South African-Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC) kicked off 2023 with the first Eastern Seaboard (ESB) multi-chamber networking event of the year. This was held at the Pullman Pattaya G Hotel in Naklua. The event was a massive success with a record attendance of over 200 people.







As always, Bromsgrove International School was the title sponsor and Mrs. Rebecca Owens took to the stage to explain why the school has been so successful for over twenty years in Thailand. Many people lined up to see why the school has done so well for both its day children and the boarders. One of the great benefits that Bromsgrove offers is its weekly boarding facilities which allow the kids to get the best of both worlds when it comes to education and family.







The hotel itself was in magnificent form with General Manager, Simon Angove, leading the charge. Preparing the catering for over 200 people is not an easy task but Simon and his staff more than met the challenge and the food never ran out and just kept on coming. More than a few folk said this was the best networking event they had ever been to. Graham Macdonald, past Chairman of both the SATCC and the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), agreed and said the whole evening was superb.







It was not just the food that did not run out. Thanks to some magnificent sponsors such as KWV Wines, Vines to Vino, Inter-Flow and the hotel itself, people never had an empty glass and the South African wines were appreciated by all.

The organizer, Andre Coetzee, who is Vice Chair of SATCC and heads up the chamber’s ESB Group is involved in several businesses including the Outback Bar on Siam Country Club Road, and was seen to be everywhere, making sure that there were no last minute problems. His team performed brilliantly.



Apart from Bromsgrove International School, Safecoms presented a pre-network session of how to implement, and how not to, an Enterprise Resource System. There were many other companies there who had also contributed to the running of the event. Without the generous support of the following sponsors the evening would not be as great of a success: Macallan Insurance Brokers, Red Wolf, WHA, ASAP Marine Supply, Q Cars, Trurox, Pacific Cross, CSP Construction and Zusu Warrior Snacks.

There were many old faces at the event but also a lot of newcomers which helped to make the event even more memorable. Trevor Moolman was seen chatting about the quality of the Biltong and Boerewors which he had supplied via Zusu. Peter Taylor of Taylor Howard Smythe agreed that the quality was excellent and asked where he could actually buy some (The answer is at the Outback Bar as well as some other expat outlets throughout Pattaya).







Berne Lamprecht was looking forward to 2023 as was Jon Fox of Q Cars. Jack Levy and Tom Thompson of Pacific Cross were in deep conversation with Macallan’s Operations Director, Wana Hiranprapakul.

Bernard Lamprecht was in charge of the magnificent visual displays that showed how his company, CSP Construction, build and display houses. Some of the ideas are breathtaking.

Rodney Charman was everywhere taking photos of everyone.

But it was not just a South African event. Brendan Cunningham, Executive Director of AustCham was passing the time away with Greg Watkins, his counterpart at the BCCT.

Graham Macdonald congratulated Greg on being awarded an MBE by H.M. King Charles III. It was truly well deserved. The citation read, “For services to British nationals in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic”. However, Greg helped many other nationalities as well and this should be recognized too.







The Americans were out in force as were the Germans. And Frank Holzer, CEO of King Furniture Thailand Ltd, was chatting away with more than a few people as was Simon Matthews from Manpower.

It should also be noted that the South African embassy, ably led by Thobeka Dlamini and Lebo Sheshoka, were there supporting SATCC as always.

All in all – a great night was had by all those who attended. The next event will be on Friday, 17th February and is being organized by the BCCT. More information to follow.









































