Samphet Suphabuansathien reelected president of Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter

Sanphet Suphabuansathien again will head the eastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association after taking two years off.

The association voted for its leader for the remainder of the 2022-24 term Nov. 21 at the Ana Anan Resort and Villa. Samphet takes over for Phisut Sae-khu, who resigned eight months into his second term due to health problems.







Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, President of the Thai Hotels Association was guest of honor presiding over the proceedings. Pratheepsingh ‘Peter’ Malhotra, of Pattaya Mail chaired the election committee along with Ampai Sakdanukuljit Sliwinski, head of the Chonburi Tourism and Sports Council and Anoma Wongyai Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya Office.

Prior to Phisut’s election in 2020, Samphet served as the eastern THA president and has since served on the Pattaya City Council while remaining an association advisor.

Boonkerd Suksrikan, managing director of the Sunbeam Hotel, Sukanya Ananjitsupa, vice president of Ana Anan Hotel, and Nirut Pisolpul, executive at Golden City Hotel, Rayong, were elected vice presidents. Two more vice presidents from Chantaburi and Trat provinces will be chosen at the next meeting.







Sanphet’s mission is to teach new generations to work for the association. Because the hotel industry faced difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, the industry is back to “square one” and must build up again. Challenges facing the industry, he said, are the dearth of Chinese tourists, inflation and low room rates.



























