Rotarians inspired by Equine Assisted Therapy for children at Horseshoe Point

It was indeed an honor to be invited to the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya’s first meeting of the year, which took place at the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

As the Guest Speaker representing Horseshoe Point Pattaya, I began the evening with a captivating slide show presentation highlighting our latest projects, namely the Horseshoe Point “Village” and “Residence” housing developments. We also emphasized the reopening of the Horseshoe Point Hotel, which is now ready to host sports and music events once again. Moreover, we proudly announced the opening of our Garden Café, providing a delightful dining experience for our visitors.







At Horseshoe Point, we offer a range of exciting activities for everyone. Visitors can enjoy the exhilarating Zip Line, test their aim with Archery, or engage in a thrilling Paint Ball Experience. Additionally, our International Riding School provides opportunities for Show Jumping, Dressage, and regular Equestrian Competitions. For younger equestrians, we organize Gymkhanas and Holiday Ranch Days, as well as the esteemed Pony Club (UK), where children can work towards badges and achievements in Horse Management.







During our presentation, we also highlighted the upcoming “Horseshoe Point Pony Eventing Class & Open” Competition, scheduled to take place from July 28 to 30. This event features a Three-Day Eventing section, combining the three equestrian disciplines of Jumping, Dressage, and Cross-Country. Young riders participate in all three sections, earning points in each to determine the overall winner. Furthermore, our “Open” riding classes are available for riders of all levels, whether beginners or more experienced. The Cross-Country event, held amidst the picturesque Horseshoe Point woodlands, is particularly thrilling, as riders compete on an obstacle course. Although the fences and obstacles are designed for beginners, it still requires a great deal of courage to compete against the clock.

Concluding my talk, we highlighted the Equine Assisted Therapy classes offered by our “Able the Disabled Foundation.” These therapeutic riding sessions provide invaluable benefits to special needs children, such as improvements in balance, coordination, self-esteem, muscle tone, and speech, among other areas of development.







For further details on any of the above-mentioned activities, we encourage interested individuals to contact the International Riding School at 038 051 676 or via email at [email protected]. Website: Horseshoe Point.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya for their warm hospitality on this memorable evening and for granting us the opportunity to showcase Horseshoe Point and its outstanding facilities. We extend special thanks to President Bijen Jonchhe for his company during dinner and for introducing us to the fellow Rotarians.

Lastly, we wish to acknowledge and thank Past district Governor Peter Malhotra for his gracious invitation, which allowed us the privilege to speak at this esteemed gathering.































