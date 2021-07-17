Rotarians donate 6400 facemasks to Human Help Network Foundation

President Martin Cooke of the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard together with Past President Carl Dyson and Joy Keolaphoumy visited the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) in Pattaya recently to donate 6400 protective face masks.

The collected face masks and hundreds of relief bags were later distributed to migrant workers and their families at their residential camps because during the COVID-19 pandemic their children are not able to attend school at the ASEAN Education Center School under the care of the HHN.







The HHN Foundation Thailand is an NGO registered under Thai law, promoting sustainable human, social and economic development. Founded in May 2008 in Pattaya, it focuses on issues related to children and adolescents. It operates the Child Protection and Development Center for street children and supports the Pattaya Orphanage, as well as the Sotpattana School for the Deaf and other projects. Together those projects provide help, a home, an education and a future for almost 300 ill, orphaned, or disabled children and street children in Thailand. Their outreach work in the streets of Pattaya touches hundreds more.







Together with partners, HHNFT focuses on raising general awareness concerning global questions of development based on human justice and respect for the environment. They also promote voluntary work as a global learning experience and expression of personal commitment for a better world.

Help from private individuals and organizations are welcome. For additional information, please contact Siromes Akarapongpanich, tel. 086-661-3666), email: [email protected] or visit their website: www.hhnft.org



















