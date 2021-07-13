Rotarians bring relief to ailing bedridden Pattaya citizens

Members of the French-speaking Rotary Club Pattaya Marina led by Past President Eric Larbouillat and Saowanee Thongkum visited two elderly bedridden citizens in Soi Kophai on July 12, to bring them much-needed relief supplies to sustain them during the pandemic crisis.

Boonma U-yen, vice chairman of the Community Primary Health Center, received pressure relief air mattresses and daily supplies on behalf of Sampao U-yen, 62, and Mali U-charoen received the same items for her 96-year-old mother Charoen U-charoen.



















