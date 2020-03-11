Riviera Group unveils ‘classic, timeless’ Ocean Drive, Pattaya’s newest luxury condo

The Riviera Group showed off its latest project, the Ocean Drive, with an open house featuring special promotions and gifts.







Group co-founder Sukanya Gale presided over a March 6 merit-making ceremony with nine monks invited to chant and bless the project with prosperity.

That evening, the highly successful entrepreneurial couple, Winston and Sukanya Gale welcomed guests to the open house for the high-end condominium next to the beach created with an eye toward “classic, timeless luxury”.

Ocean Drive is being built, they said, to be bright and fun for new generations with different styles representing uniqueness and confidence in modern design that is passionate, sexy and luxurious. It is scheduled for completion at the end of 2022.

It’s the fifth major project from the Riviera Group Thailand, the leader in real estate in Pattaya.

Ocean Drive gives buyers ultra-stylish architecture, combined with highly desirable lifestyle features that will provide you with all you need to make the most of this beach resort-styled development.

A single building masterpiece designed to lead and make a statement whilst standing out from the rest in an ever-changing skyline. Enjoy commanding sea views from the very highest point in Jomtien whilst covering the whole of Jomtien’s wide beachfront veranda.

The Riviera Ocean Drive reflects quality, excitement, style, and a uniquely timeless, classical position in its feel and culture.

Being a part of this classic and vibrant lifestyle means entering a desirable, privileged world with access to some of the best and well thought-out facilities and detailed finish available in Pattaya-Jomtien.

Reservations are open now with special prices and gifts available.

For more information call 038-119-097 or 038-231-455.

Email: [email protected] website: www.therivieraoceandrive.com







Riviera Group unveils ‘classic, timeless’ Ocean Drive luxury condo 1 of 30











