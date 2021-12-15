Richmond Jomtien-Pattaya Charity Shoe Fashion Show this Saturday

Richmond in Soi Welcome Jomtien have been giving food to the poor since March 26 2020. At last count they have given out 31,740 bags of food to the needy. All the funds to buy food comes from donations made by Expats and local people.







To continue to take care of the poor, they have to find ways to raise money. So, on Saturday December 18, Paul Richmond will hold a Dr. Martens Charity Shoe Fashion show at Richmond Soi Welcome Jomtien. The show begins at 8 p.m.



This will be a unique fashion show as the models will be wearing different shoes and boots designed by an Englishman and a German which were highly fashionable and became an icon in the 70s and 80s.



























