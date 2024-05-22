Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at Mabprachan Golf Society’s weekly outings

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, May 7, the Mabprachan Golf Society ventured to the Eastern Star Golf Course. Despite a foreboding sky observed during the morning coffee, the group was eager to play, having not visited the course for some time. The initial flight began optimistically in dry conditions, but the weather soon turned, and rain started to fall. However, it was not heavy enough to halt our competition.







The course was in commendable condition, with particularly fast greens. Playing was challenging due to the wet conditions affecting both hands and clubs, but we managed to complete our round. Given the circumstances, high scores were not anticipated. Nevertheless, Gary Lees stood out with an impressive and consistent performance, securing the win with 36 stableford points. John Pegrum claimed the runner-up spot with 29 points, narrowly defeating Martin Hayes on a countback. The wooden spoon went to Paddy Devereux. Near pin accolades were awarded to Jonathan Pratt, Martin Hayes, and Gary Lees. Results: 1. Gary Lees (30) – 36 points 2. John Pegrum (20) – 29 points 3. Martin Hayes (18) – 29 points

Thursday, May 9, saw a significantly lower turnout at Pattavia Golf Course, possibly due to players still recovering from Tuesday’s rainy ordeal. With only one flight, the event was modest, featuring a straightforward competition without near pins or the wooden spoon.

The course was in its usual excellent condition. Martin Hayes emerged victorious with a strong performance, scoring 38 stableford points. Allan Cassin followed in second place with a commendable 35 points. Results: 1. Martin Hayes (18) – 38 points. 2. Allan Cassin (12) – 35 points. Despite the weather challenges, the Mabprachan Golf Society members showcased resilience and skill, making for another memorable week of golf.





































