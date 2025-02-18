Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2025: Celebrating Elegance and Empowerment

Compassion in Action: Queen’s Cup Pink Polo Unites Sport and Charity for Breast Cancer Awareness

A Celebration of Sport, Compassion, and Charity

PATTAYA, Thailand – February 22, 2025 – The Thai Polo & Equestrian Club Pattaya is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2025, a charity event dedicated to raising funds and awareness for breast cancer. Taking place on Saturday, 22 February 2025, this 16th annual tournament promises an unforgettable day of sport, solidarity, and style, all in support of a vital cause.

Organized by B.Grimm and Thailand Equestrian Federation, hosted at the picturesque Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo has become a hallmark event blending world-class polo and charitable giving. Driven by a commitment to compassion, proceeds from the event will benefit The Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation, aiding cancer research, treatment, and awareness initiatives.







Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm, emphasized the spirit of the event, stating:

“Queen’s Cup Pink Polo is more than just a sporting event—it is a celebration of compassion, strength, and resilience. Through the love of polo, we unite in the spirit of giving and happiness, supporting women in their fight against breast cancer while raising awareness of its importance. We invite everyone to be part of this meaningful journey.”

Event Highlights:

A thrilling ladies’ polo match featuring Team Thailand and Team Malaysia, showcasing the talent and spirit of female athletes.

The FEI CSIY-B Pattaya 2025, Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) Cup welcoming young showjumping talents from over 15 countries.

Spectacular pink-themed activities, including a Horseback Fashion Show, a grand parade, traditional stomping of divots, and a delightful afternoon tea.

A breathtaking fireworks display to conclude the evening.

Donation Details: Wristbands are available for THB 1,500, covering lunch, afternoon tea, drinks, and a limited-edition Pink Polo gift.



Nunthinee Tanner, co-owner Thai Polo & Equestrian Club and vice president of Thailand Equestrian Federation, the first lady polo player in Thailand who initiated the Pink Polo in Thailand, said that, “breast cancer is the number one cause of death of Thai women, and the casualty keeps increasing. We truly hope that with this all-female polo tournament, polo will be recognized and known more widely to the public and that women can come together to play sport and support a good cause.”

The Queen’s Cup Pink Polo has always been a day of camaraderie, uniting the community to make a meaningful impact. We invite everyone to join us for this special occasion and be part of the change.

For reservations and sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 02 6514081 – 5

RSVP via the form: https://forms.gle/N4b1e182ZdtXomnX8































