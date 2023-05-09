Philip Wall Morris takes the helm of Rotary Club Pattaya International

Long serving Rotarian and respected philanthropist Philip Wall Morris was chosen unanimously by the members of the Rotary Club Pattaya International to lead their club as President for the rest of the 2022-23 Rotary year and into the future.

Philip joined the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya in 2004 and served the club in many positions. But no matter which office he held, he dedicated all his time and resources to conducting humanitarian projects for the underprivileged men, women and children in the community. Philip is a dedicated contributor to The Rotary Foundation.







When the Rotary Club of Pattaya International was chartered in June 2022, Philip was asked to join the new club to help them get on their feet and guide the infant club on the right path of “Service Above Self”

Unfortunately during the first half of the year, due to unforeseen circumstances, the president of the club stepped down. It wasn’t hard for members of the club to decide without hesitation that they needed Philip to be their new leader.







Bringing decades of Rotary experience with him Pres. Philip hit the Rotary runway with his wheels rolling. Philip managed to put the club back into gear and set up the various committees that are requisite in the running of a Rotary Club.

Tom Keightley another very experienced Rotarian who was also a former member of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya joined the new club too, serves as the Secretary. He said, “Living a fulfilling life in Pattaya is a privilege and that’s why we are eager to give back to our cherished community”

Seeing that the club needed a moral and financial boost, a Swiss-based Foundation recently donated THB 500,000 to the club for use in a special humanitarian project in the Pattaya area. This surprise donation was revealed by Tom during an exclusive interview with Tommy Dee on Radio Fabulous 103 FM on May 1.







Pierre Rothschild, Communications Director for the Rotary Club of Pattaya International, who was instrumental in acquiring this generous donation, said, “The entire donation is allocated for purchasing essential equipment that a charitable organization urgently requires to enhance the services they offer to those in need, ultimately improving their quality of life. It is not intended for operational expenses like salaries. We’re eagerly awaiting project proposals from interested charities.”

Pierre invited members of the community to join Rotary saying, “Our club welcomes new members, because the Rotary experience has proven to be a valuable asset for many lives in Pattaya. Engaging with members from across the globe and contributing to meaningful charity work can enrich the daily lives of all participants.”







The Rotary Club of Pattaya International is the youngest club in Pattaya, but as we can see with the expert guidance of Pres. Philip, his board of directors and dedicated members, we are confident that this new club will be a valuable addition to our community in the service of mankind.

To submit donation proposals or express interest in membership, the Rotary Club of Pattaya International can be contacted via email. [email protected]















