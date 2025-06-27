Pattaya’s noise crisis: A retiree speaks out, and we should all listen

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, we often speak about economic development, real estate trends, and the importance of tourism recovery. But sometimes, it takes a very personal story shared in frustration and hope to remind us of the quieter (or not-so-quiet) problems that define the everyday experience of those who call this city home.

Recently, I received a detailed message from a long-term foreign resident, a retiree who asked that I withhold his full name for fear of retaliation and I respect that. His story deserves to be heard, because it reflects what many expats and locals feel but are often too tired, too resigned, or frankly too afraid to say aloud.







His concern? The unchecked, deafening noise pollution from illegally modified motorbikes, particularly those fitted with after-market exhaust pipes, often rented out by shops that seemingly operate with impunity. “Every time I ride my scooter,” he writes, “a roaring motorbike passes by and shakes me to my core. It happens every minute. Two, sometimes three of them.”

These aren’t just anecdotes. He has taken videos and photos and submitted them to the local police. Nothing happened. He’s reported specific rental shops including one on Pattaya Beach Road Soi 13/3, and another near Royal Garden Shopping Mall where large motorbikes with illegal exhausts are rented to tourists. Again, nothing happened. Even more troubling is the interaction he recounts with a Western tourist who admitted to riding without a helmet. When teased about the inevitable 2,000 baht fine, the tourist calmly replied “I paid a one-time fee. I’ll never be fined again.” Is this true? We may never know. But that such a sentiment exists and that it’s spoken so openly reveals a far deeper crisis than just the roar of motorbike pipes: a crisis of trust in local law enforcement.

The issue isn’t isolated. Hotels lose guests after just one sleepless night. Property buyers back out after visiting noisy neighborhoods. Families shift from Jomtien to Bang Saray, where peace still feels possible. One expat says he doesn’t eat in restaurants facing any road the noise ruins the meal. Is this the kind of city we want Pattaya to be?

Meanwhile, the traffic police are largely invisible. Once present at major intersections like South Pattaya and 3rd Road, now they’re often nowhere to be found. A typical morning on Thepprasit Road might show a single officer, who then retreats into an air-conditioned booth phone in hand, TikTok scrolling.



Let me be clear this article is not a personal attack on individuals. It is a call for institutional attention. Pattaya has the potential to be the most livable city in Thailand for retirees, digital nomads, and families alike. But without enforcement, without accountability, and without the basic ability to ride down a street without being startled every sixty seconds this vision is fading fast. It’s not just foreigners who are fed up. “90% of Thai people don’t like it either,” he tells me, “but they won’t protest. They’re afraid.” One man did speak out next, someone from the targeted business called immigration. His visa was revoked.

The silence is no longer just about noise. It’s about fear. To the Banglamung District Office. To City Hall. To the Pattaya Police. And to those who read this and nod in quiet agreement speak up. If not with your name, then at least with your voice. Because if Pattaya truly wants to call itself an international city, it’s time to prove it not just in brochures and condo ads, but in how we treat the people who choose to live here.

Victor Wong (Peerasan Wongsri)

Victor Law Pattaya/Finance & Tax Expert

Email: <[email protected]> Tel. 062-8795414



































