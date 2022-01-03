Pattaya’s Koh Larn facelift to continue through 2022

The non-stop construction noise on Koh Larn will continue as Pattaya continues to overhaul the island’s infrastructure through 2022.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 2 that the new year will see continued work on the Tawan and Front piers, construction of a land-transport hub, upgrade of 15 roads, office renovations and a sewage-treatment plant.







The Tawan Beach Pier is being upgraded to support larger ferries and speedboats. The project is in the environmental-assessment stage.

The pier’s dilapidated administrative office building also is being renovated.

Five rai have been set aside nearby for a transport hub and 15 roads across the island will be ripped up and resurfaced, Sonthaya said.

City hall also plans to create a nicer area for events for the Pattaya Music Festival, which will return to the island this year, and next year’s Koh Larn Countdown, a triathlon competition and cycling routes.







The Front Pier environmental-impact study is already finished and construction will begin soon, Sonthaya said.

































