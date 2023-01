Walking Street may be booming, but its restaurants still haven’t bounced back to 2019 levels.

Premrudee Sae-Kow, owner of King Seafood, said big tourist restaurants on the nightlife strip are making only third of what they did before Covid-19. South Korean and Russian tourists are spending big, but other tourists are being frugal.

She said restaurateurs are waiting anxiously for the return of Chinese tour groups, which should fill tables and bring back the good old days.