Pattaya Tree Town bar workers get Covid-19 boosters

Workers at the Pattaya bar area responsible for sparking Pattaya’s last major wave of coronavirus cases got another vaccine booster shot.

Banglamung Public Health Department staffers came to the Tree Town Market on Jan. 18 armed with 400 needles to give bar workers another jab of the original 2021 vaccine.







Thani Phomdung, market manager, had organized the vaccination drive, even though the two-year formula – the only one available in Thailand until later this year – offers minimal protection against 2023 Covid-19 variants.

Shots only were available to those who have recovered from the virus more than three months ago or had another jab four months ago.







Tree Town, open when all other bars were closed, was the epicenter of Pattaya’s late-2021 Covid-19 wave, with 25% of staff and guests tested there were infected at one point.



























